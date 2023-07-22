SSS ties up with PSA to provide simpler, seamless delivery of services

Photo shows SSS President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (second from right) and PSA Undersecretary, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa, Ph.D., (second from left) together with SSS Member Services and Support Group Senior Vice President Normita M. Doctor (rightmost) and PSA Deputy National Statistician Fred S. Sollesta (leftmost) during the MOU signing ceremony held at the PhilSys Registry Office in Eton Centris Cyberpod 5, Quezon City on July 11, 2023.

The Social Security System (SSS) has taken the lead as the pioneer government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) to forge a partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for the integration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) with the SSS.

To mark the occasion, SSS and PSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the partnership towards the seamless implementation of PhilSys-enabled services in SSS.

“The adoption of PhilSys will open many opportunities in improving the delivery of our services, including our digital transactions, and in providing all Filipinos better access to social security protection,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said.

Macasaet added he looks forward to the positive impact of the partnership that will benefit SSS members and stakeholders not only in the Philippines but also across the globe.

Under the MOU, SSS and PSA will work jointly and share information and resources to achieve the objectives of PhilSys, particularly the simplification of public transactions and the implementation of a seamless service delivery system. Moreover, the partnership will delve into exploring various applications of PhilSys within the SSS and identify other opportunities for joint projects and programs.

Among the projects that have been identified, which are expected to be implemented within the third quarter of 2023, is the use of PhilSys authentication services and the PhilID/ePhilID for strengthened verification of members transacting online thru the My.SSS Portal and ensuring uniqueness checks for the issuance of a new SSS ATM Pay Card.

PSA Undersecretary, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa expressed his confidence in the partnership that will broaden the transition to digital, online citizen-centric delivery of services to Filipinos.

The PhilSys, established through Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to provide valid proof of identity for all citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines to promote ease of doing business for both the government and private sectors and accelerate the country’s transition into a digital economy, among other benefits.