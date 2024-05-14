SSS to ensure social security protection of SK members, barangay workers in Taguig City

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) on Tuesday signed multiple agreements with barangay officials in Taguig City for the social security coverage of 4,000 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials and members and barangay workers in the city.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said SSS will facilitate the issuance of social security (SS) numbers for 3,800 SK officers and members from the 38 barangays of Taguig City through a formal agreement with the Taguig City SK Federation to initiate their SSS membership.

Macasaet said that once these SK officials and members have their SS numbers, they can start paying their monthly contributions and automatically receive social security coverage from SSS.

“By starting to save for retirement at a young age, these youth leaders are taking control of their financial future. The earlier they begin, the more time they have to grow their retirement fund,” Macasaet said.

Macasaet underscored that these SK officials and members are setting a commendable example for their peers in Taguig City by encouraging them to start building their retirement funds with SSS early.

“When you are in your late teens or in your 20s, you have your whole life ahead of you, and saving for your retirement is the least of your priorities. But why should you put off saving for tomorrow when you can start today? Believe me, the best time to save for your retirement is now while you are young,” he explained.

Macasaet urged the youth to start their SSS contributions today, assuring them that it is the most affordable and accessible pension scheme in the country. “With seven kinds of benefit programs and various loan privileges, it provides a safety net for their future,” Macasaet noted.

Macasaet will also lead the signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) for the implementation of the KaSSSangga Collect Program that will provide social security protection to 70 job order (JO) workers of the Science Education Institute, a service institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and 60 barangay workers of Barangay North Signal Village in Taguig City and Barangay Pinagkaisahan in Makati City.

Moreover, SSS will sign a deal with officials of Barangays South Signal Village, Upper Bicutan, and Napindan in Taguig, Barangay Pinagkaisahan in Makati, and Barangay Don Bosco in Parañaque to establish localized SSS e-center in their barangay offices, as well as agreements to set up SSS e-centers in TCGI Engineers and Medical Doctors, Inc.

SSS Senior Vice President for National Capital Region (NCR) Maria Rita S. Aguja explained SSS E-Center sa Barangay is a partnership between SSS and the LGUs wherein SSS sets up localized E-Center at the barangay level which is manned by barangay personnel trained to assist their kabarangay in using the My.SSS Portal.

Aguja emphasized that the SSS E-Center sa Barangay was a significant step towards empowering barangay officials by enabling them to assist people in their respective communities in accessing SSS’ online services conveniently from the comfort of their barangay halls, thereby reducing the need for physical visits to SSS offices.

In addition, Aguja said SSS will welcome the Makati Development Corporation (MDC) as the newest partner under the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program (CSPP), wherein MDC will subsidize the SSS contributions of spouses of its 10 foremen for six months.

Furthermore, SSS will meet with employers, human resources representatives, cooperatives, and the general public during the Stakeholder’s Forum at the New City Hall Building, Taguig City. The forum will focus on discussing the value of SSS membership and will address various queries on SSS benefits and loan privileges.