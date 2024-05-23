SSS to provide better offsite services in Batangas eco zones, municipal halls

332 SHARES Share Tweet

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Social Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said that 67,000 members working in the Lima Industrial Park and Lipa City Hall can now conduct their SSS transactions at their workplace with the help of localized SSS e-centers in their offices.

Macasaet said that SSS signed two separate agreements with Lima Land Inc. and the city government of Lipa for the establishment of e-centers in their offices last May 17 in this city.

“Since full-time work schedules can be demanding for most of our employed members, we will bring e-Centers directly to their workplaces. This will lessen the need for our members to visit our branches during office hours, making it easier for them to access My.SSS accounts during breaks and after work,” Macasaet said.

He said that workers can access the SSS e-Centers 24/7 to get their Social Security (SS) numbers online through the SSS website; create a My.SSS account and reset the account password; update contact information, enroll disbursement accounts; generate Payment Reference Number (PRN) for contribution and loan payments; view contribution and loan records; and submit a benefit and loan application via the My.SSS member portal.

“We strongly advise our employed members to check their contributions and loan records regularly to ensure that employers comply with their legal obligations and that their benefit and loan eligibilities will not be compromised,” Macasaet added.

Meanwhile, Macasaet sealed partnerships with a state university and other local government units to extend social security protection and services to over 1,000 workers.

He said that job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers in Batangas State University – The National Engineering University (BatStateU), City Government of Tanauan, and Municipal Governments of Cuenca and Malvar will be registered as SSS self-employed members under the KaSSSangga Collect Program.

“The SSS is glad to extend our programs and services to our workers in the academe who share their grit and passion with our young generation, as well as to the city and municipal workers who selflessly provide public service to their fellow Batangueños. Although they cannot enjoy the benefits of a regular government employee, SSS is here to provide their safety nets in their future contingencies,” Macasaet said.

He explained that program partners shall deduct the Social Security (SS) and Employees’ Compensation (EC) contributions from worker’s payroll and remit these to the SSS through a salary deduction scheme.

“Through this program, they will become eligible for sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral benefits under the Social Security Program, as well as loan privileges for immediate financial needs,” Macasaet said.

Apart from the regular SS benefits, Macasaet added that self-employed members or their dependents can also avail of a compensation package under the Employees’ Compensation Program (ECP) in the event of work-related sickness, injury, or death.

Macasaet and other SSS officials also convened with over 300 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), barangay officials, pensioners, and other stakeholders at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club to discuss the value of SSS membership, including the programs and services that SSS offers to its stakeholders.

He added that queries and concerns of participants were addressed during the open forum. “We directed them to our offsite e-Centers and they were assisted by our branch personnel for immediate action,” Macasaet concluded.