SSS tops government agencies with the most resolved complaints

The Social Security System (SSS) earned recognition from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for achieving a 100% complaints resolution rate among government agencies in 2022.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said SSS resolved all the complaints endorsed by CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan (CSC-CCB) from January to December 2022.

“This recognition from the CSC underscores our commitment to address and resolve the concerns of our members and a reflection of our tagline, “masayang tumulong, serbisyong ramdam,” Macasaet said.

SSS received 556 referrals from CSC-CCB, broken down into 448 requests for assistance, 67 complaints, 25 status verifications, 13 commendations, and three queries. SSS successfully resolved all the referrals with an average response time of 1.7 days.

Macasaet explained that once CSC-CCB referred a complaint or a request, SSS prioritized the concern and acted on it immediately for resolution.

A good example is a case of a female member concerning the crediting of her maternity benefit. “Our team verified her records and coordinated with the concerned bank. We discovered her maternity benefit was not credited because she provided an incorrect bank account. We informed the member and guided her on enrolling the correct bank account on the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) and Benefit Redisbursement Module (BRM) using her My.SSS account so she can finally receive her maternity benefit,” Macasaet said.

Data from the CSC showed that aside from SSS, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) also got a resolution rate of 100% in 2022. Other government agencies included in the top ten are the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) with 98.08%, the Department of Education (DepEd) with 93.91%, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) with 92.16%, and the Land Registration Authority (LRA) with 84.62%.

The CSC established the CCB in 2012 to support the implementation of Republic Act No. 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA) of 2007. It serves as a feedback mechanism designated as the government’s central helpdesk where citizens can request information and assistance on government frontline service procedures and report commendations, appreciation, complaints, and feedback.