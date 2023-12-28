SSS Zambo, DOLE 9-RCC sign MOA under KaSSSangga Collect Program

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Social Security System (SSS) Zamboanga Branch recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the member agencies of the Department of Labor and Employment 9 – Regional Coordinating Committee (DOLE 9-RCC) for the social security coverage and protection of their Job Order (JO) workers.

Through the KaSSSangga Collect Program, 70 JO workers under the DOLE-attached agencies will be registered as SSS self-employed members since they are not covered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). Through an automatic salary deduction scheme, JO workers’ monthly contributions will be remitted properly, thus making themselves qualified to benefits and privileges under the Social Security (SS) and Employees’ Compensation (EC) Programs.

Participating member agencies under DOLE 9-RCC are National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), National Conciliation Mediation Board (NCMB), Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC), and Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC).

Photo shows (from left to right) SSS Zamboanga Branch Acting Head Irene D. Laxamana, ECC Regional Advocacy Manager Cerna I. Ahmad-Ayub, NLRC Executive Labor Arbiter Hon. Lizanilla J. Amarga, DOLE 9 Regional Director Albert E. Gutib, SSS Mindanao West Division Acting Head Ma. Salvacion F. Alam, DOLE Undersecretary Atty. Benjo Santos M. Benavidez, TESDA IX Regional Director Tarhata S. Mapandi, NCMB Regional Director Oliver C. Jao, RTWPB IX Board Secretary VI Joel M. Ijirani, OSHC Regional Program Manager Engr. Leni R. Garcia, and PRC IX Professional Regulations Officer Maricar Siason, presenting the MOA during the 8th Mindanao Occupational Safety and Health Summit held at the Garden Orchid Hotel’s Convention Center in Zamboanga City on October 10, 2023.