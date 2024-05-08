Sta. Ana Hospital gets new recognition

Mayor Honey during a visit at the Sta. Ana Hospital. With her is SAH Director Dr. Grace Padilla. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the Sta. Ana Hospital (SAH) received a Provisional I Accreditation Status for its residency training program in internal medicine.

Lacuna said the recognition, which was given by the Philippine College of Physicians over the weekend, is another feather in the cap of city-run hospitals.

SAH Director Dr. Grace Padilla, Assistant Director Dr. Maria Nanette Pamatian-Pagalan, and Department of Internal Medicine Chairman Dr. Paul Lucas were present to receive the accreditation at SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

They were also joined by training officer Dr. KayeCee Dela Paz and the pioneer batch of residents Cole Go, Ardiyah Lampa, Obie Viñola, John Brian Gonzaga, and Diane Mariel Cresencio.

The SAH is one of six hospitals being operated by the local government of Manila and with the accreditation for its internal medicine residency program, Padilla said that the SAH may soon achieve a level 3 status.

Lacuna, herself a doctor, noted how the SAH rose to the occasion at the height of the pandemic, besting other hospitals by being the center of COVID-19 testing and treatment and the custodian of all the vaccines for the said illness.

It will be recalled that when she was the city’s vice mayor, Lacuna headed the health cluster under which the SAH directly falls.

The mayor expressed pride over the status achieved by the SAH over the last couple of years alone and the number of recognitions it has reaped under the stewardship of Padilla.