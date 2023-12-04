Statement of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the bombing in Marawi City on Sunday morning

443 SHARES Share Tweet

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society.

I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the communities that have been the target of this latest assault on peace.

We are in close coordination with the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the concerned Local Government Units. I thank them for their swift and immediate response to the incident and for their ready support to the victims.

I have instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities. Additional security personnel are also being deployed.

As reports come in throughout the day, I enjoin all of us to remain calm, circumspect, and conscientious in our collective efforts to ensure that the horrific events of this morning are not further compounded by inaccurate, unvetted, and unofficial information.

Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice.

Let us all keep the victims, their families, and our communities in our prayers.