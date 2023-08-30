Statement of WagGas on the Philippine Energy Plan Consultation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Science is clear: the most important climate action to limit global warming to no more than 1.5°C is to reduce all fossil fuel consumption – coal, oil, and gas too. However, it seems that science is lost in the development of the Philippine Energy Plan. The narrative push that gas is a transition or bridge fuel is no longer acceptable in a world that has no more room for more fossil fuels of any type.

The lack of sunset provision in the push for gas is a serious blind spot. And the fact that the Department of Energy (DOE) cannot provide a straight answer to this is worrying. Stating that “gas will die a natural death when there is no more need for gas to support the entry of more renewable energy” neglects the risk of gas infrastructures becoming stranded assets and locking us into a fossil fuel future.

In case the DOE has forgotten, may we remind the department that this year is the 10th year of the Yolanda tragedy: a grim reminder of the impacts of climate change. The DOE should expect communities in a climate-vulnerable country like ours to continue to resist when the department itself is hailing another fossil fuel as a successor to coal.