Sto. Niño Church in Tondo declared as Minor Basilica by Pope Francis

Pope Leo XIV has declared the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño de Tondo in Manila a Minor Basilica.

The Papal Decree was issued on November 9, which coincides with the feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome.

Said Papal Decree was presented on Monday at the Arsobispado de Manila of Rev. Fr. Carmelo Arada, Jr., chancellor of the Archdiocese of Manila.

“The decree was received with deep joy and gratitude by Rev. Msgr. Geronimo F. Reyes, JCD, Rector and Parish Priest, on behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of the parish. This meaningful moment marks the official transmission of the Holy Father’s decree an important step in the journey toward our new title as a Minor Basilica,” the parish said.

“As we give thanks to God for this blessing, we now look forward to the next chapter in this grace-filled milestone. The date of the Solemn Declaration of the Minor Basilica will be announced soon,” it added.

It was learned that the said parish was built in 1572 and had been considered as the first parish church in Luzon.

It is also home to the country’s oldest image of the Santo Niño, next to the Santo Niño de Cebu.

The influential Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said the basilica is a church given special recognition for its beauty, historical significance and importance when it comes to faith and religion.