Marks the beginning of the 7-day Basic Training Course for Philippine National Police (PNP) Personnel on the Fundamentals of Chemical Safety and the Safety Data Sheet (SDS). This project is implemented by Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) headed by Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit, Project Leader, and funded by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) in partnership with the Integrated Chemists of the Philippines (ICP) and the Philippine National Police.

The hybrid training is being delivered both face-to-face at Camp Crame and online via Zoom to participating PNP units, held at DOST Regional Offices.

The main objective of the 7-day training is to enhance the knowledge of PNP personnel regarding chemical safety and the SDS, with a focus on controlled chemicals. It also aims to improve the management of controlled chemicals to fulfill security and safety needs, as well as the needs of stakeholders.

This weeklong training holds significant benefits for the community, as the PNP will gain insight into hazardous chemicals, learn how to prevent accidents involving explosive chemicals, and minimize health risks for both individuals and the larger community.

Overall, nearly 200 individuals from across all regions will attend this nationwide seven-day training.

In Region 02, the seminar was attended by ten (10) individuals: seven (7) PNP personnel led by Police Major Rexer Louie C. Malingan, and three (3) DOST 02-Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory Analysts led by the Regional Director (RD) Virginia G. Bilgera through Ms. Freedom Faye Verzola Bulauan, a registered Chemist.

