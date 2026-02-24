Strong partnership with OTS reaffirmed by CAAP

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reaffirmed its strong institutional partnership with the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) headed by its chief, Gilbert Cruz.

Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario graced the OTS Flag Raising Ceremony as Guest of Honor and Speaker on Monday, February 23, 2026 and emphasized that aviation safety and security are inseparable pillars of public trust and national development and underscored that airport efficiency and regulatory compliance must always go hand in hand with robust security measures.

“As CAAP moves forward with airport modernization and infrastructure upgrades, OTS remains a vital partner. In every expansion plan, every operational enhancement, and every compliance audit, security integration will always be part of the equation,” said Lt. Gen. Del Rosario, who previously served as OTS Administrator from 2019 to 2022, also acknowledged the frontline role of OTS personnel in protecting the country’s transportation system.

“Kapag nararamdaman ng mga pasahero na ligtas sila sa ating mga paliparan, ibig sabihin nagtatagumpay tayo sa ating tungkulin,” he added.

Both agencies strengthen their commitment to ensuring that Philippine aviation remains strong and globally competitive, in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.