Strong return of Vis-Min cultural festivities being pushed by AirAsia via low fares

AirAsia Philippines is set to provide its guests with a once-in-a-lifetime festive experience as it continues to offer low-cost travel to support the return of Philippine festivities, years after the pandemic halted most of the country’s annual celebrataions.

With the longlist of incoming renowned festivals such as the Pintados-Kasadyaan Festival in Tacloban City, Halaran and Sinadya Festivals in Roxas City, Masskara Festival in Bacolod City, and Hermosa Festival in Zamboanga City, AirAsia Philippines aims to make the country’s festivities accessible to all, ensuring that vibrant cultural events and heritage of different cities are highlighted and enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

“Festivities are deeply rooted in the Philippine culture and are often associated with family reunions. AirAsia Philippines is strongly backing the strong return of festivities to foster inclusive economic growth in various destinations where we fly. We also view this as a good exercise as we gear up to expand our operations next year,” AirAsia Country Head for Communications and Public Affairs First Officer Steve Dailisan explained.

To entice more local and international festival-goers to fly and celebrate various festivities, Dailisan said their airline is offering a P99 one-way base fare, available for booking from September 4 to October 1, 2023 and travel from September 4, 2023 to March 31, 2024.