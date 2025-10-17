Home>News>Stronger roads ahead: DPWH, World Bank, agencies, and LGUs unite for 550-km Mindanao Connectivity Project
Stronger roads ahead: DPWH, World Bank, agencies, and LGUs unite for 550-km Mindanao Connectivity Project

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) convened the first Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting for the ₱37-billion Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP) on October 10, 2025, in Cagayan de Oro City. The project aims to improve connectivity, safety, and access in rural and agricultural areas across Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region, and Central Mindanao.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for multi-sector participation and coordination with Local Government Units (LGUs), DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon issued Special Order No. 167, formally creating the MTCIP PSC. The committee is tasked with overseeing strategic implementation, inter-agency coordination, and periodic review of project milestones.

According to DPWH Senior Undersecretary and PSC Chairperson Emil K. Sadain, the steering committee includes representatives from national agencies—such as the Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Mindanao Development Authority—as well as local chief executives from Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, and General Santos City. The World Bank was represented by Senior Transport Specialist and Co-Task Team Leader John Kobina Richardson.

MTCIP’s progress has been strengthened by early endorsements from provincial and city development councils in 2023 and 2024, and from regional development councils in 2024—ensuring alignment with local priorities and enabling smoother implementation and long-term sustainability.

“The MTCIP is not just a DPWH or World Bank project—it is a Mindanaoan project. The overwhelming support from LGUs ensures the project will be felt where it matters most: in communities,” said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

Co-financed by the World Bank (₱25.46 billion) and the Philippine government (₱11.54 billion), the MTCIP will enhance transport connectivity across Mindanao by upgrading the 422-kilometer Cagayan de Oro–Davao–General Santos corridor and rehabilitating three (3) key agricultural link roads totaling 128 kilometers: Sayre Highway (Patulungan)–Cawayan–Kibenton Road (25.03 km), Fatima–Malabog–Saloy–Panabo City Road (59.40 km), and Poblacion–Malungon–Sta. Maria Road (44.03 km).

Construction is set to begin in 2027 following a 22-month design phase starting in January 2026. A five-year maintenance program will follow project completion.

MTCIP has included among its many components, the Integrity Management Plan for the project which ensure strengthening road sector management through capacity building, climate resilience, and digital mapping in Mindanao. It also aids project implementation via technical assistance, stakeholder engagement, and audits, with a contingency component for emergency response.

