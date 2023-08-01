‘Sugar, coffee, etc. more addictive than marijuana’

194 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a bid to push for the legalization on the use of medical cannabis or marijuana, advocates disclosed that sugar, coffee and other products are even more addictive than this plant or herb.

The advocate guests in Monday’s Media Health Forum by Bauertek Corporation, came from Thailand, where the use of medical cannabis, has been allowed since last year, while in the Philippines, it is still considered illegal to use the plant as medicine.

“Pag ikaw ay tinamaan nito, magkakaroon ka ng problema sa kidney, problema sa puso,” Chuck Manansala, president of Masikhay Research, divulged, referring to sugar. He also added in the list, coffee as another addictive product, while “marijuana has very low addictive potential.”

Arthur Reyes, on the other hand, is Mabuhigh Maharlika Corporation Company, Ltd.’s CEO in Thailand. He was with Maria Guadalyn Reyes, co-founder of Sensible Philippines Business Development Medical Company.

Couple Arthur and Maria Guadalyn Reyes, are the first Filipinos to establish and co-own (with Thais) cannabis dispensary in Thailand and in the world. They also sell other medical products and goods from the Philippines.

“Napag-iwanan na tayo. Sana mapabilis. Marami ang nagtataka sa atin, bakit hindi ma-approve ito,” Arthur lamented, alluding to Congress’ supposed slow action on the legalization of marijuana use as medicines.

Incidentally, the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) were set to meet, also on Monday, to discuss and act on the petition filed by the advocates of medical cannabis.

Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez, the president and general manager of Bauertek, a research, development and manufacturing company, earlier said that countries like Germany, France, Switzerland import cannabis for their medical needs since they do not have the capability to farm the plants.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the joint congressional committee on health and dangerous drug will have a hearing to be attended by medical cannabis use advocates.

On Monday, there was also a scheduled meeting of the DDB technical working group on the proposed joint study between Bauertek and DDB “which is to identify land-raised cannabis and its potency.”

This is a joint effort between government and the private sector, according to Gomez. They want to compare the cannabis grown in the United States, Europe and other countries in terms of potency. And if local ones are proven to be potent, there is no need to import medical cannabis.

Gomez further explained that marijuana can be raised through indoor or outdoor farming or through green house.

To date, Manansala said there are nine bills now pending before Congress, pushing for the legalization of marijuana use as medicines. In producing the medicines, he stressed to consider the following: affordability, accessibility, safety.