Supply of Bivalent vaccines in Manila have been used up

THE 390,000 doses of COVID-19 bivalent vaccines given by the Department of Health (DOH) for the city of Manila have been used up.

According to the Manila Health Department (MHD) headed by its chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan, the deployment of COVID- 19 bivalent vaccines had been stopped as the city awaits the next batch of said vaccines’ supply from the DOH.

The city government, he said, administered the said vaccines to qualified residents of Manila namely, health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

The bivalent vaccines are being administered to provide immunity against the original and Omicron variants of COVID-19.