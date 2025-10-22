Home>News>Miscellaneous>Support for Cebu’s SOS Children’s Village a continuing effort – Cebu Pacific
Support for Cebu’s SOS Children’s Village a continuing effort – Cebu Pacific

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Representatives from Cebu Pacific and SOS Children’s Village Cebu display donated food items, highlighting the airline’s commitment to community welfare through its corporate social responsibility initiatives. They are (from left to right): Ruben Quimbo, SOS Liaison Officer; Florence Camillo, SOS Philanthropy and Partnership Officer; Christian John Repunte, CEB Meal Planner. (JERRY S. TAN)

A PARTNERSHIP was entered into by Cebu Pacific (CEB) with SOS Children’s Village Cebu in an effort to provide regular food donations for children and families under their care and as part of its continued support for communities in nee.

“Supporting SOS Children’s Village Cebu is about more than giving food. It’s about helping children thrive while promoting sustainable practices. Even small acts, like turning surplus food into opportunities, can make a real difference,” said Lei Apostol, CEB Vice President for Customer Service Operations.

It was learned that under the agreement, the airline will donate surplus pastries from its Mactan catering facility. SOS Cebu staff will collect the donations weekly, supplying approximately 100 to 300 pastries to 106 children and young people enrolled in programs that provide education, family support, and holistic care.

According to CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero, the initiative is part of CEB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to assist communities while reducing food waste. Since 2017, the airline has donated pastries to the Pangarap Foundation, an organization that uplifts underserved youth.

In 2024, it expanded its commitment by partnering with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines, formalizing a program to donate surplus food.

As the only local airline partner of SOS Children’s Village Cebu, CEB hopes to set an example for the aviation industry by showing how surplus food can be managed responsibly while making a meaningful impact on society.#education, family support, and holistic care, Romero said.

