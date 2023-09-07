Supporting Farmers’ Dreams: Join Project Shooting Star!

194 SHARES Share Tweet

With a history of 65 years, the UP Economics Society has consistently upheld its values of service, excellence, and tradition. To commemorate its 65th anniversary, the society is launching “Project Shooting Star,” a donation campaign with the goal of assisting farmers in Krus na Ligas, UP Diliman. These farmers belong to the Nagkakaisang Magsasaka ng Krus na Ligas para Sa Agrikulturang Lungsod and represent the fourth generation cultivating ancestral lands.

Land disputes in Krus na Ligas have resulted in reduced farmland, posing challenges for these farmers. Currently, only six farmers are actively engaged, as others have sought different employment due to shrinking land availability. Limited resources and tools have also hindered the adoption of modern farming methods.

Project Shooting Star seeks monetary donations to address the immediate needs of these farmers, including the purchase of new farming equipment and repairing existing tools.

If you wish to contribute, please use the following donation channels:

GCash: Kingsley Pascual | 0927 521 6904

BPI: Sophia Nava | 2739024679

Donors are requested to provide proof of their donations directly to the Ecosoc Month Facebook page: @UPEcosocMonth. Donation lines will close on September 25, 2023.