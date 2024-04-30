Suspected illegal lending gang member barred entry at Davao Airport for fake return ticket

388 SHARES Share Tweet

A 19-year-old Indian national, suspected of involvement in illegal lending was barred entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Davao International Airport (DIA) last April 27.

The Indian, a male identified as Gagandeep Singh, arrived from Singapore aboard a Scoot airlines flight. He is set to return to his country of origin and his name has been included in the BI’s blacklist.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Singh aroused suspicion when officers discovered discrepancies in his travel documents, including a fake return ticket.

“Mr. Singh’s presentation of a falsified document suggests an intention to reside illegally in the Philippines beyond the permissible duration,” said Tansingco, as he emphasized the seriousness of misrepresenting travel intentions.

Singh was suspected by port officers to be associated with an illegal lending gang, further heightening concerns about his entry into the country.

“We welcome legitimate tourists to the country, but those who present fake documents with suspicious intentions will be denied,” he added.