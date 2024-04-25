Suspension of in person classes in Manila extended on April 25 and 26

Mayor Honey Lacuna again suspends face-to-face classes due to the expected high heat index in the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna extended the suspension of face-to-face classes in Manila due to the expected higher heat index in the next couple of days.

Lacuna said that the suspension covers all levels in both public and private schools within the city.

The directive was prompted by a report from the office of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Arnel Angeles, stating that the heat index level in Manila will shoot up to 44°C at least in the next couple of days.

Lacuna, a doctor, cautioned that the said heat index level is considered ‘dangerous’ and is harmful to health, thus the suspension of in-person classes.

The mayor advised school authorities to temporarily switch to ” asynchronous classes.”

A day before or on April 23, Lacuna suspended face-to-face classes after the MDRRMO reported that the heat index level will shoot up to 43 degrees Celsius.