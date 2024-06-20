Sustainabilisea: TPB’s Initiative in Taytay, Palawan

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines has partnered with Save Palawan Seas Foundation (SPSF) for its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, SUSTAINABILISEA: SPSF x TPB Create Hope: Bridging Sustainable Tourism with Environmental Welfare and Community Empowerment. The program took place from June 5 to 7, 2024, in Taytay, Palawan.

The program was held in Sitio Calabugtong and Barangays Casian and Batas. These areas, which face challenges in accessing essential utilities like power and water, greatly benefited from the initiative. By working together, both organizations marked an important step towards promoting sustainability, protecting the environment, and supporting local communities.

To cope with the problem of limited access to power, approximately 600 houses in the coastal towns of Barangay Casian—namely, Sitios Calabugtong, Dinet, Calampasiao, and Sitio proper— received 40 units of solar street lights, marking the start of the CSR program. Additionally, the TPB provided school materials to students and teachers in these sitios and organized a soup kitchen during the activity.

The next day included coral propagation activities and marine conservation awareness. The seminar, which included practical instruction and direction by marine professionals and was organized in association with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), was held in the SPSF sanctuary. The participants planted around 200 coral fragments.

Additionally, CSR participants also carried out a nature trek and a tree-planting event at Taytay, Palawan’s Lake Manguao, a freshwater lake nestled within the lush forests. It is home to many bird species and has become a haven for birdwatching enthusiasts. Its unique biological feature having no surface outflow that connects to the sea. The recent activity demonstrates TPB’s commitment to supporting sustainable practices for Lake Manguao’s conservation and protection, and assisting in maintaining the lake’s natural ecosystems.

This initiative also included planting 1,000-2,000 mangrove propagules in Brgy. Batas and coastal clean-up in Sitio Calabugtong. This was a noteworthy effort because mangroves shield the land from the damaging effects of harsh weather events. Coastal cleanup is equally important since it protects marine life from harmful waste. This is highly beneficial to the island’s coastal communities.

This collaborative effort between TPB and SPSF underscores the importance of collective action in promoting sustainable tourism, environmental protection, and community empowerment. By working together, TPB has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and community support.

ABOUT TPB

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) exists to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.