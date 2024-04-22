582 SHARES Share Tweet

Swiss Ambassador H.E. Dr. Nicolas Brühl together with leaders of the Philippine Cancer Society, ICANSERVE Foundation and Novartis Healthcare Philippines formally handed over the Pink Initiative Discussion Paper and Manifesto of Patient Support to officials of the Philippine Government. The formal handover was held last February 29 at the Novartis-supported plenary session “Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Empowering Patients to Navigate the Healthcare Maze for Better Breast Cancer Survivorship” during the Philippine National Cancer Summit.

Photo shows (from left): Ms. Christine Fajardo, Communications & Engagement Head, Novartis Healthcare Philippines; Dr. Alfonso Nuñez III, Chief, East Avenue Medical Center, Interim Executive Director, Philippine Cancer Center, representing Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa; Swiss Ambassador H.E. Dr. Nicolas Brühl; Congressman Jude Acidre (TINGOG Party List); Ms. Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Founding President, ICANSERVE Foundation; Ms. Nikoy De Guzman, Incumbent President, ICANSERVE Foundation; Dr. Corazon Ngelangel, President, Philippine Cancer Society; and Mr. Joel Chong, Country President, Novartis Healthcare Philippines.

