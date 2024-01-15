tACbo raises PhP6 million for Ayala Foundation’s education programs

249 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA – Runners, fitness enthusiasts, and education advocates banded together to raise at least PhP6 million for Ayala Foundation’s education programs as they participated in tACbo, the biggest running event in Metro Manila this January.

Organized by Ayala Corporation to kick off its 190th anniversary, tACbo attracted as many as 6,000 participants in 21K, 10K, 5K, 3K, and 1K categories.

Funds raised during the event were ceremonially presented by Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Ayala Foundation Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala, and were received by Ayala Foundation Vice Chairman Jaime Z. Urquijo and Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino along with students from the foundation’s education communities.

“Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of Ben and his classmates,” said Lambino, referring to Ben Daniel Mercado, a grade six student from CENTEX Manila who spoke on behalf of his school. CENTEX, or the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education, provides holistic, quality education to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. It is one of Ayala Foundation’s longest-running Education programs.

“We are so happy that we have all run a few kilometers with them today, as we wish them the very best on their journeys,” Lambino added.

Of the PhP6 million raised during the event, PhP1 million came from the Ayala Multi-Purpose Cooperative (AMPC).

As the social development arm of the Ayala group, Ayala Foundation envisions communities where people are productive, creative, self-reliant, and proud to be Filipino. Taking to heart that everyone deserves access to inclusive and equitable quality education, as detailed in Sustainable Development Goal # 4, Ayala Foundation has interventions for the public education sector, under the CENTEX banner, running the gamut from early childhood care and development or ECCD, K to 6 through teacher training, or even parent and community engagement.