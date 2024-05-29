Taguig LGU partners with Healthway Cancer Care Hospital

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Taguig City – Residents of Taguig who need medical attention can receive help from Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) through its partnership with the city government.

On Monday, May 20, Taguig City government led by Mayor Lani Cayetano signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with HCCH to provide medical services to residents deemed qualified by the local government unit’s City Health Office (CHO).

Established by Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) and the Healthway Medical Network, HCCH is the country’s first dedicated cancer care facility. Its vision is to provide accessible and quality cancer services to more Filipinos.

Present during the MOA signing at HCCH in Arca South, Taguig City were Paolo Borromeo, AC Health President and Chief Executive Officer; Jenara Ong, HCCH Chief Operating Officer; Ruby Chiong, AC Health and HCCH Chief Finance Officer; Dr. Ramy Roxas, HCCH Medical Director; Dr. Gary Lorenzo, Chairman of the HCCH Medical Advisory Board, and other leaders of HCCH and AC Health.

Mayor Cayetano was joined by district councilors for health, Hon. Rodil Marcelino and Hon. Marisse Balina-Eron; Dr. Anna Richie Quilatan, Chief of Hospital of Taguig Pateros District Hospital; Dr. Norena Osano, City Health Officer; Executive Assistants for Health, Dr. Cecilia Montales and Dr. Peachy Sy; and other doctors and officers from the City of Taguig.

“Much as we are still in our early days, it is already heartening to see patients walk through our doors and hear feedback that they are grateful for the service and that there is now a cancer hospital for them closer to home. With this partnership today, we are excited to welcome more residents of the city in need of these cancer services, without having to worry about making longer trips, and assured of better value on their care,” said Paolo Borromeo.

For her part, Mayor Cayetano expressed gratitude for HCCH’s genuine love and care for the city and for inspiring them to do more in the aspect of healthcare. She likewise pointed out that the partnership between HCCH and the Taguig City government will further broaden the city’s robust health initiatives.

“As a growing city we look forward to working with Healthway to improve necessary cancer related health services particularly on the aspect of screening, diagnostic, and treatment services which are essential for the holistic well-being of everyone.”

“Through this signed agreement, we will pave the way for a beneficial partnership that will provide health services including laboratory, radiology, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, women’s health, and outpatient nursing services for all qualified beneficiaries,” said Cayetano.

HCCH was inaugurated on November 24, 2023, in the presence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Located in Arca South, Taguig City, the 100-bed hospital is now fully operational, providing patients with comprehensive care throughout their cancer journey, from screening and diagnostics to treatment.

For more information, visit https://healthwaymedicalnetwork.com.ph/ or head to Facebook for updates and announcements at https://www.facebook.com/healthwaycancercare/