Events

Taiwan Emerges as a Top Choice for Filipino Students

Journal Online3
MECO Director’s Remarks

Taiwan is emerging as a top study destination for Fil-chi youth as the 2026 OCAC Taiwan Education Expo, held on November 21 at the Fil-chi Cultural & Economic Association in Manila, drew more than 250 students and parents seeking academic and technical training opportunities abroad.

The two-day expo, organized by the Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, featured 18 participating Taiwanese universities and technical institutions. It provided detailed information on Taiwan’s overseas compatriot student education pathways, including scholarship options, industry-academia programs, and Mandarin-language support systems.

Program Presentation

Dignitaries present at the opening included Minister Dustin Teng-shi Yang of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office; Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Director Jaybee C. Ruiz; Executive Director Jasper Huang of the Fil-chi Cultural & Economic Association; and Culture Center Director Eric Po-chih Chuang.

Expanding Opportunities for Filipino Students

Minister Yang introduced two major programs under Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC): the “3+4 Vocational Education Program”, and the “Four-Year OYVTP Bachelor’s Degree.”

He noted that both pathways combine academic study with practical training, offering students stronger career prospects. Yang also encouraged students to strengthen their Mandarin proficiency.

Certificate Presentation

Jaybee C. Ruiz highlighted Taiwan’s appeal to Filipino learners: “This expo gives students direct access to Taiwanese schools and clear information on programs and application processes. Being able to inquire on the spot is an invaluable opportunity that brings Taiwan’s world-class education closer to Filipino learners.”

Strengthening Taiwan–Philippines Education Links

Jasper Huang said Taiwan’s safe environment, cultural openness, and strong academic system make it an ideal study destination for Filipino youth.

Group Photo

Eric Chuang also briefed students on the structure and benefits of the OCAC programs, emphasizing Taiwan’s supportive learning environment and robust industry partnerships.

The expo further strengthened education ties between Taiwan and the Philippines, offering students expanded pathways for higher education and professional growth.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

