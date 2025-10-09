Home>News>Miscellaneous>Taiwan Honors Late Ambassador Domingo Y. Lee for Strengthening Taiwan–Philippines Friendship
Miscellaneous

Taiwan Honors Late Ambassador Domingo Y. Lee for Strengthening Taiwan–Philippines Friendship

Journal Online5
Presidential Commendation to the family of Ambassador Domingo Y. Lee
Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow (right) presents the Presidential Commendation to the family of the late Ambassador Domingo Y. Lee.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines held a solemn ceremony on October 6, 2025, at Century Seafood Restaurant in Manila, to present the Presidential Commendation to the late Ambassador Domingo Y. Lee for his lifetime dedication to fostering friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, representing the government of the R.O.C. (Taiwan), conferred the award to Mr. Rexford Lee, son of the late ambassador. Ambassador Chow praised Lee’s outstanding contributions to restoring and strengthening Taiwan–Philippines relations after the 1979 diplomatic break, including his efforts to reestablish air links and defend Taiwan’s dignity.

Ambassador Lee also served as adviser to former President Corazon Aquino, and helped promote the Philippines–Taiwan Friendship Act in Congress. He was twice president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) and played a key role in promoting community unity and Mandarin education.

Community leaders and relatives attended the event, honoring Ambassador Lee’s lifelong service as a lasting inspiration to the community.

