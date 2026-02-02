Taiwan–Philippines Relations Spotlighted as TAPh Marks 20th Anniversary in Manila

Guests and members of the Taiwanese Association of the Philippines (TAPh) pose for a group photo during the association’s 20th anniversary celebration in Manila, marking two decades of community building and people-to-people ties between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The Taiwanese Association of the Philippines (TAPh) marked a significant milestone on February 1 with a grand luncheon in Manila celebrating its 20th anniversary, underscoring the strong and growing people-to-people ties between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Minister Chia-ching Hsu of Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) led the Taiwanese delegation and joined overseas Taiwanese residents in commemorating two decades of community service, unity, and civic engagement. The event brought together prominent guests from both Taiwan and the Philippines, reflecting the vitality and cohesion of the Taiwanese community in the country.

Senior Taiwanese officials and elected representatives attending the event included Deputy Minister Wen-chieh Liang of the Mainland Affairs Council, legislators Chu-yin Lin and Jie Huang, New Taipei City Councilor Wei-shan Dai, and Taichung City Councilor Chih-chang Shih, all of whom traveled to Manila to express their support for TAPh and its members.

In his remarks, TAPh President Tomas Pai paid tribute to the association’s founding leaders and past officers for their dedication over the past two decades. He reaffirmed TAPh’s commitment to unity, expanded community services, and youth development, emphasizing the importance of nurturing the next generation to ensure the long-term strength of the Taiwanese community in the Philippines.

Jack Hsieh, speaking on behalf of founding president Hsieh Shih-ying, reflected on the association’s early years and encouraged younger members to carry forward the spirit of solidarity, mutual support, and social responsibility that has defined TAPh since its establishment.

Ambassador Wallace M.G. Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines highlighted the growing momentum in Taiwan–Philippines relations, citing expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. He praised TAPh for serving not only as a home away from home for overseas Taiwanese, but also as an important platform for grassroots diplomacy and civil society engagement that strengthens bilateral friendship.

Minister Hsu also expressed appreciation for TAPh’s long-standing collaboration with the Taiwanese government in advancing overseas community affairs. She noted that the association’s steady growth has been driven by leadership continuity and a strong culture of unity, enabling Taiwanese residents in the Philippines to thrive while making meaningful contributions to local society. She further highlighted how overseas communities have embodied the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help” through sustained involvement in charity and public welfare initiatives.

Philippine House of Representatives Secretary General Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil commended the Taiwanese community for its tangible contributions to Philippine development, particularly in economic cooperation, education, and social welfare. She noted that these efforts have deepened mutual understanding and friendship between the Filipino and Taiwanese peoples, and expressed gratitude for recently receiving Taiwan’s Order of the Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon, a symbol of strengthened bilateral goodwill.

Wilson U. Tecson, Director of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, underscored TAPh’s role in promoting sustained people-to-people exchanges over the past 20 years, laying a solid foundation for closer Taiwan–Philippines relations and broader cooperation in the years ahead.

The celebration opened with vibrant lion and dragon dance performances, followed by the national anthems of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) and the Philippines. A commemorative video tracing TAPh’s 20-year journey was also screened, highlighting its long-standing efforts to support overseas Taiwanese, integrate into Philippine society, and give back through community service.

The event concluded in a warm and festive atmosphere, with more than 300 guests in attendance, collectively celebrating two decades of partnership, friendship, and shared aspirations between Taiwan and the Philippines.