On 27 February 2024, the Taiwan government announced a donation of US$ 200,000 to the Philippine government in response to flooding and landslides in the Davao region, which have resulted in the tragic death of over 20 Filipinos and displaced hundreds of thousands of people since early February this year.

On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, Representative Wallace Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines promptly expressed his deep condolences to Chairman and Resident Representative Silvestre H. Bello III of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

TECO Representative Chow handed over the said relief fund to MECO Chairman Bello to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) of the Philippines in its continuous provision of essential supplies, medical assistance, and other forms of support to help the affected families rebuild their homes and return to their normal lives.

“Taiwan’s helping hand to Filipino brothers and sisters in the Davao region during their time of dire need symbolizes a profound spirit of solidarity and friendship between our two nations,” said Representative Chow during the donation ceremony. He added: “with Taiwan’s goodwill to help and the resilient Filipino spirit, we are confident that brighter days lie ahead.”

The Taiwan government and TECO in the Philippines will continue to closely monitor developments and maintain contact with relevant Philippine government agencies to provide necessary assistance in a timely manner.

Representative Wallace Chow’s speech on Feb 27, 2024

Honorable Silvestre Bello III, Chairman and Resident Representative of Manila Economic and Cultural Office,

Honorable Nelson Dayanghirang, Representative of 1st District in Davao Oriental,

Friends from media,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good afternoon, (Magandang Hapon)

On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the countless victims who remain missing or have perished in the devastating landslides that hit Maco, Davao de Oro on February 6, 2024. Likewise, we recognize the significance of DSWD’s immediate response in providing medical assistance and distributing approximately three hundred thousand family food packs to affected families.

As the closest neighbor and long-term friend of the Philippines, I am honored to announce today that the Taiwan government will donate two hundred thousand U.S. dollars disaster relief fund to the Philippine government in response to the unfortunate tragedy in the Davao Region. This humanitarian assistance is hoped to offer critical funding to DSWD in support of its efforts to deliver essential supplies, medical assistance, and other forms of support to help the affected families recover and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of landslides.

Through humanitarian aids, Taiwan’s helping hand to Filipino brothers and sisters in Davao region during their time of dire need symbolizes our two nations’ profound spirit of solidarity and friendship. Together, let us stand united in our efforts to support the affected families in the region as they rebuild their lives and communities. With Taiwan’s goodwill to help and the resilient Filipino spirit, I am confident that brighter days lie ahead.

Thank you! Salamat po at Mabuhay!