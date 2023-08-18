Taiwan, RP collaborate in education sector

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A project aimed at advancing Taiwan and Philippine collaboration in the education sector has been launched by the Taiwan’s Ministry of Education through Kun Sun University, a leading tertiary institution in Taiwan and Dr. Lee Tien- Shang, President of Kun Sun University.

The “International Industrial Academic Educational Cooperation-Philippine Project” launch was attended by former Secretary of the Department of Science Technology Fortunato de la Pena, Rep. Angel Garcia (3rd District of Bataan), Department of Education officials and TECO (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office).

It was learned that the eventual objective of the endeavor is to encourage Filipino youth who have finished two years in college to enroll in Taiwan universities and colleges for various engineering courses under a “study-internship” program.

Under the program, the Filipino students will undergo internship with Taiwan’s electrical and manufacturing companies while studying.

Also included in the study-internship program is free tuition fee for two years. The students will also be given a monthly allowance of NT 10,000 dollars equivalent to P18,000 which they can use for personal accommodation, food and other expenses.

Meanwhile, the factories that will absorb these students for on-the-job training or OJT for a maximum of 20 hours a week will also be paid by the companies pursuant to the Taiwan wage laws.

Taiwan’s Kun Sun University in Kaohsiung city is offering a “study-work-abroad” program for young Filipino students who wish to study engineering courses in Taiwan.

Mechanical, electrical, information and environmental engineering courses are offered in one of the best universities in Taiwan.

It was learned that the “study-work-abroad” program has been going on for the past five years starting in 2018 where over 200 young Filipinos were accepted by the school. Many of these Filipinos are now working in the electronic factories in Taiwan earning substantial salaries.

Those who graduate from their electro-mechanical courses are then allowed to work in Taiwan for a period of five years and may even pursue higher studies for masteral courses or Ph. D degrees.