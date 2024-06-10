Take ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ oath to heart, Mayor Honey tells Manilans

Mayor Honey Lacuna recites the Bagong Pilipinas oath along with (from left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and assistant city administratorJoy Dawis. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna recites the Bagong Pilipinas oath along with (from left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and assistant city administratorJoy Dawis. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna called on officials and residents of Manila to take into heart the wordings of the “Bagong Pilipinas” oath and hymn which the city began to include in its Monday flagraising ceremony yesterday.

Lacuna explained that pursuant to Memorandum No. 52 issued by Malacanang, all government agencies, schools and local governments are being encouraged to play the hymn and recite the said oath during their flagraising.

l”Akmang-akma ito para sa isang pagbabago na dapat isinasapuso natin para sa isang bagong Pilipinas. Kung kayo ay nakinig sa panata, ito na ang panahon ng pagabago. Kailangan nating makisabay sa bagong panahon at siyempre, ayaw nating mahuli ang ating lungsod kaya twina, sa flagraising ay lagi nating ipinapaalala ang ating mga tungkulin kung paano mapararating sa ating mga kababayan ang tapat, malinis at maayos na pamamahala,” Lacuna said of the new Bagong Pilipinas hymn and oath.

Meanwhile, Lacuna urged all the heads of departments, bureaus and offices in the city government of Manila to give priority to programs and projects that will directly benefit the citizens of Manila.

The mayor’s call was made after budget officer Grace Chua called upon them to already submit their proposals and not wait for the last minute to do it.

“Isipin po natin ang priorities para sa mga programa na mas marami ang makikinabang. Sana, ang pondo na nakakalap ay maayos nating magamit nang sa gayon, mas maging efficient ang serbisyo natin sa mga residente,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also urged the officials, employees and residents of Manila to take part in the activities that have been lined up in celebration of the city’s 453rd founding anniversary on June 24, 2024.

She also lauded the city officials and employees who will be given recognition for their loyalty in service for the past many years.

Outstanding Manilans will also be honored for their significant contribution to the progress of Manila.