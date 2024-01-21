Tansingco lauds LGUs providing information regarding illegal aliens in their jurisdiction

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that information from local government units (LGUs) regarding illegal aliens in their areas remain critical in locating and arresting violators and thus thanked them for it.

He cited a recent operation of its regional intelligence operations unit (RIOU) 2 in Barangay Sta. Maria, Cab # 8, Ilagan City, Isabela last January 16.

In his report to the Tansingco, BI’s Intelligence Division chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. highlighted the crucial role of information received from the barangay level.

He emphasized that the investigation on Mr. Mahamed’s activities originated from barangay reports, which were significant in confirming his illegal records and activities.

In the said operation, in coordination with the Ilagan City police station, resulted in the arrest of South African Abdool Kamer Mahamed, 67, for overstaying and for being an undocumented alien.

Mahamed was the subject of complaints in the barangay reportedly due to his unruly behavior in the community, Manahan said.

Tansingco lauded the arrest made and encouraged other LGUs to also report activities of foreign nationals in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said Mahamed will remain in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation.

“We remain committed to fostering strong partnerships with local government units as community cooperation is instrumental in ensuring that we are able to locate and arrest illegal aliens,” the BI chief said.