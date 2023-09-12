Tansingco raises alarm on sex tourism revenge as BI bars five sex offenders from entering RP

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco had expressed alarm over the interception of five registered sex offenders (RSOs) in different ports of the Philippines in a span of just one week.

Tansingco said he was particularly concerned about the possible resurgence of sex tourism after the reopening of the country’s borders.

“With the return of tourism also comes the return of aliens who will try to abuse our hospitality. We warn these predators not to attempt to enter the country, as we have close coordination with different governments, who provide us information about sex offenders that might attempt to enter the Philippines,” he said.

Under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, those who have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, which includes sex offenders, are ineligible from entering the country.

Barred last August 30 at the Davao International Airport (DIA) was American national Neil David Laursen, 55, who arrived from Singapore on board a Singapore airlines flight.

The following day, officers at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) denied the entry of British national Antonio Stephen Albert Costa, 58. Costa flew to the country using an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Last September 1, another American identified as Benancio Vasquez, 57, was also stopped at the MCIA after arriving from Incheon, South Korea on board a Korean Airlines flight and then on September 4, Troy Delbert Houk, also an American flying in from South Korea, was

was stopped by immigration authorities after his disembarkation from an Asiana Airlines flight.

Lastly, on September 5, American national Kevin Crispe was intercepted after arriving from Taipei on board a China Southern Flight.

All five aliens were found to be registered sex offenders in their respective countries. A registered sex offender is a person who has been convicted of sex crimes, who are required to register following their country or state’s laws.