Tansingco thanks DOJ, Senate for approving BI budget

FOR approving the agency’s 2.67B budget request, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco on Wednesday thanked the Senate of the Philippines for approving it and Department of Justice Secretary for pushing the approval.

Tansingco said that the budget, his first request during his term, is primarily intended for ICT projects of the agency, adding that majority of the budget is intended for the modernization of the BI’s operations, particularly at the airports.

He bared plans to digitize airport operations by procuring additional electronic gates, to be deployed at both the arrival and departure areas.

This move, he said, would greatly decongest the immigration area as it could lessen processing time to as low as eight seconds per person.

Tansingco added that part of the ICT budget is for the procurement of body camera systems initially for secondary inspectors assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, as well as other provincial international airports and the Zamboanga International Seaport.

Apart from major digitization projects, the BI also aims to beef up its cybersecurity tools to better protect its data.

“We wish to thank DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for pushing for the approval of our budget,” said Tansingco. He likewise thanked members of the Senate for considering the BI’s modernization projects which he believes would be revolutionary in improving their services. The BI is one of the attached agencies under the DOJ.