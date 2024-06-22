Tara, Basa! students in Gen San get transpo allowance from DSWD chief, city mayor

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao hand out on Friday (June 21) Php3,000 transportation allowance to some 265 student-participants of the agency’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program in the city.

The amount will help the students defray their transportation expenses as they attend the learning sessions under the tutoring program.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the reformatted educational assistance of the DSWD that creates an ecosystem of learning wherein college students will be capacitated and deployed as tutors to teach poor and non or struggling readers in elementary and as Youth Development Workers (YDWs) to conduct Nanay-Tatay learning sessions.

Secretary Gatchalian was in General Santos City to lead the kick-off activity for the Walang Gutom Information Caravan which aims to intensify awareness and knowledge of the general public on the DSWD’s flagship programs.

The Tara, Basa is one of the programs that was featured in the caravan.