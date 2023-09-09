Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program in Valenzuela City

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Student tutors of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program hold reading sessions for struggling and non-reader incoming Grade 2 students at the Antonio M. Serapio Elementary School, Valenzuela City on Saturday (Sept. 9).

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the reformatted educational assistance program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that provides short-term work and learning opportunities for college students belonging to low-income families in exchange for providing tutoring services and learning sessions to struggling learners and their parents or guardians.