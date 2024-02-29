Tattoos are not bad, they are a form of art – Mayor Honey

(from left) DTCAM Director Charlie Dungo, LNB President and Councilor Lei Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Mayor Honey Lacuna led the daylong activity in Kartilya ng Katipunan aimed at promoting various forms of art. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manilans were treated to a day of enjoyment of various forms of art, with emphasis on sending the message that tattoos are not bad and they are in fact, a form of art.

Via its project dubbed, “Obrang Manileño, ang Obra ng Bayan,” held at the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the city government also provided artists, especially the young generation, to practice their creativity through a wide range of different kinds of medium.

The said event was spearheaded by Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) head Charlie Dungo, Liga ng mga Barangay-Manila president, Councilor Lei Lacuna and Councilor Lou Veloso, among others.

Mayor Honey said the activities held were ‘Tintang Manileno’ featuring tattoo artists; ‘LaraJuan’ featuring photography; ‘Guhit Pinta’, paint artists; ‘Cine Manila’, films and ‘Sayawit’, song and dance.

The mayor particularly said that the daylong activity was also meant to remove the stigma that tattoos are bad, saying it is a form of art and that she herself has them.

According to the lady mayor, the city government intends to inspire budding tattoo artists to showcase their craft and influence other organizations and cities to do the same.

This was echoed by Councilor Lei, who said : “In most of the regions in the country, tattoo is being stereotyped as PDLs or PWUDs and associated to discrimination. Manila as a City is rich in different culture cultivated throughout the years this is celebrated as a culture and art form.”

“The goal of ‘Tintang Manileno’ is to share their own stories as a tattoo artist and how they learn from the experiences of the thousands of people they meet and hear stories from,” Councilor Lei added.