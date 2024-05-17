Team PH to call for peace in Asia during ASEAN-China Youth Festival

Young Filipino leaders escorted by APCU Chair Emeritus Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and APCU Chair Raul Lambino during a trip last year to China enjoying the famous Great Wall in Beijing.

The Philippines is sending a five-member delegation to the 10th ASEAN-China Youth Exchange Festival in Nanning, Guangxi next week with a mission to call for peace in the region and the world.

Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) Chairman Raul Lambino said Team Philippines will propose during the Young Leaders Forum the building of a network of young Asians to promote peace and the building of friendship and cooperation among all nations.

The future belongs to our children and we want our young people to live in a peaceful and harmonious societies free from war and violence in all of Asia and the whole world, he said.

The participation of Team Philippines in the 5-day event from May 20-24 was facilitated by APCU which will also simultaneously be sending a delegation to explore more people-to-people ties with China and the other ASEAN member nations.

Lambino described the youth festival as a good occasion for young leaders in Asia to come together, learn from one another and work together for the shared future of the peoples in the region.

The annual youth festival features thematic forum, cultural presentations, field trips to ancient and tourism sites and factory visits.

Lambino said aside from the 5 young Filipinos, who will be hosted by the Guangxi Autonomous Region, the APCU officers and business entrepreneurs joining are all paying for their own travel.

Last year, the youth festival was held successfully in Hubei Province.