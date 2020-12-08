Experience V4’s Largest Update Since Launch Today

The Cross Platform MMORPG’s Most Expansive Content Update Includes a New Chapter, All New Regions and More!

LOS ANGELES – DEC. 8, 2020 – Starting today, players can experience V4’s largest content update since launch in Nexon’s MMORPG cross-platform marvel. The four-part GL19 update adds all-new content including a new chapter, regions, bosses, quality of life improvements and more available now.

The quest to defend Syllunas continues as Alliance Journey Chapter 8 is added along with two new regions for players to explore; Tollan Lagoon and Deceptive Lagoon alongside corresponding region bosses Bamaron and Deceptive Bamaraon. A new Demon Conquest Region has also been added for players level 75 and above.

Guilds level 10 or higher can also unlock the Idol Artuman Guild Dungeon. In addition, guilds can benefit from a slew of updates, including the addition of:

Guild Unity Coins which can be used to level up guild effects

which can be used to level up guild effects Guild Co-op System which allows multiple guilds to fight under one banner

which allows multiple guilds to fight under one banner Co-op Chat Function allowing allies to chat with one another

allowing allies to chat with one another Foreign Server Enemy Guild Registration which allows players to register enemy guilds

To assist players in leveling up, new Demon Slates and Imprint Stones have been added. Players will need to complete all Falvinia and Illusory Falvinia Demon Slates to activate both Bamaron Demon Slate and Deceptive Bamaron Demon Slate. Additionally, imprint rate on Falvinia and Illusory Falvinia Demon Slates have increased.

Additional updates include Halidom Rush retrieval changes, Skill Set function expansion, quality of life changes, new item sets, new talents, new skills, and more as players continue their journey deeper into Syllunas.

Part 2 of the massive GL19 update will be available to players worldwide on December 16 with Parts 3 and 4 to follow early of 2021.

For more information on V4, visit https://www.nexon.com/v4 or follow @V4Global on Twitter for the latest updates.

About V4 https://www.nexon.com/v4

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, V4 is a cross-platform free-to-play fantasy MMORPG that gives players the ability to customize their heroes as they defend a breathtaking world from the forces of darkness. With exquisitely detailed battles and offense-focused classes, players can team up with warriors from all over the world on mobile and PC to defeat evil.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

