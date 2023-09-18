Ten abandoned parcels in CMEC yield about P15-M worth of illegal drugs

Airport authorities conduct an inventory of the illegal drugs seized from 10 abandoned parcels at the CMEC. (JERRY S. TAN)

AT LEAST P15 million worth of illegal drugs in ten abandoned parcels coming from various countries were seized by the Bureau of Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) on Domestic Road, Pasay City.

In a report received by the office of Bureau of Custom- NAIA district collector Yasmin Mapa, it was learned that the first round of seizures were drugs found in five abandoned parcels. They contained 544ml liquid marijuana with an estimated street value of P32,640.

This is apart from five other parcels that were also abandoned and containing 8,446 pieces of ecstasy tablets and 924 grams of raw materials with a street value of P14,358,200.

The said parcels containing liquid marijuana were said to have come from Taipei Taiwan, Ireland and Malaysia and were consigned to individuals with residences in Dumaguete, Talisay City, Zamboanga City, Misamis Oriental and Loyola Heights in Quezon City.

On the other hand, the five parcels containing ecstasy tablets were said to have come from France, Amsterdam and Netherlands.

These parcels are consigned to separate individuals with alleged residences in Caloocan City, Laging Handa Villaruel Street, Metro Manila and Molino 6 in Bacoor, Cavite.

Meantime, the illegal drugs seized were formally turned over to the Bureau of Customs and the NAIA PDEA-IADITG for their proper disposal.