Terms and Conditions of Welcome Bonuses: Fine Print to Study Thoroughly

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Casino bonuses are popular offerings of gambling sites that aim to attract, engage, and retain players. You can get bonuses for signing up, depositing, or playing when gambling online. Sometimes you can get birthday bonus casino offers. Also, some casinos even reward players for completing specific transactions, like verifying an account or downloading and installing an app!

Bonuses are everywhere, packaged in different ways and amounts, to reward players at different points of their gambling journey. But among the various bonuses available, the welcome bonuses are arguably the most exciting and rewarding.

While they look exciting, remember that a welcome bonus, like other promotions, is subject to specific terms and conditions. So, before you sign up and deposit, compare bonus offers by looking at their face value and underlying T&Cs.

Terms & Conditions and Other Rules on Fair Use- What to Look For?

Before we list and discuss the standard rules for the popular welcome bonuses, let’s first explain the importance of the terms and conditions.

Whether you’re playing at a casino or betting at a sportsbook, one typical section you’ll notice on the platform is its T&Cs section. In fact, upon registration, some operators will require you to tick a box to confirm that you agree with its T&Cs.

It’s a virtual document that lists the operator’s rights and responsibilities as the gambling service provider and indicates the player’s rights and duties as the user of the services. Also, the site’s T&Cs specify the rules covering the fair use of its services, including the popular welcome bonus and potential penalties for its violation. In short, it clarifies points where there are any questions and is a mediating tool should there be complaints about using the welcome bonus.

Going back to our previous concern, what are the popular rules that govern one’s use of a welcome bonus?

Allowed Age and Qualifying Deposits

The most popular gambling sites are legit and licensed; as such, they comply with the strict Know Your Customer or KYC policy. One crucial requirement is that players must be of legal age, often at least 18 years old, and not residing in one of its restricted countries. Also, gambling sites specify the minimum amount a player can deposit to qualify.

Wagering Requirements

Gambling sites also indicate the applicable wagering requirement for a welcome bonus. A wagering requirement or the playthrough explains the number of times a gambler needs to wager the bonus before he can withdraw the winnings. For example, the requirement can be that you’ll need to wager the bonus 30x times, and often the amount to wager includes the deposit amount. Also, casinos will specify the qualifying games contributing to completing the wagering requirement.

Validity Period

The welcome bonus usually doesn’t last long. Like most bonuses and campaigns, a welcome bonus is only available for a limited time and expires when unused. Most bonuses are valid only for up to 30 days after the confirmation of the initial deposit.

A Few More Reminders About the Welcome Bonus T&Cs

For most casinos, the T&Cs for their flagship bonus focus on the wagering requirements, minimum deposit, and validity period. But remember, there are a few more fineprint in this section, and sometimes these are equally important in maximising the actual value of bonuses.

Sometimes bonuses are not automatically credited to new players’ accounts – you may need to opt-in to qualify, for instance, to tick the ‘Take part in bonus offers.’ In some cases, players must also enter a promotional code, or a string of numbers and characters, to qualify and enjoy the bonus. Only one welcome bonus is assigned per player/IP address/email/or physical address. Players may be required to upload scanned copies of their IDs as part of the KYC protocol.

Gambling welcome bonuses are the most popular and rewarding offers for obvious reasons. But before you get too excited with an offer, take a step back, and read the fineprint, including the T&Cs of the bonus.

We know the T&Cs section is a long and complicated document to read, but trust us when we say it’s worth the effort. The last thing you want to happen is to receive and use the bonus and eventually learn that you can’t withdraw your winnings simply because you didn’t meet one minor requirement of the operator’s T&Cs!