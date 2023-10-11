TESDA Provincial Training Center Iba Empowers 4Ps Beneficiaries at One Stop Service Caravan

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Iba, Zambales – The TESDA Provincial Training Center Iba demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community development by actively participating in the One Stop Service Caravan for the 4Ps beneficiaries. This groundbreaking event was initiated in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Botolan and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. Held on October 11, 2023, at the People’s Plaza in Botolan, Zambales, this event was a harmonious effort that featured the participation of both government agencies and private enterprises.

Dr. Eugene Peñaranda, the esteemed administrator of Provincial Training Center Iba, spearheaded the center’s involvement in the event. The services offered by the center during this exceptional gathering were diverse and inclusive, ranging from enrollment activities and advocacy programs to job inductions and toolkit distribution. A remarkable total of 145 enthusiastic individuals enrolled in various programs, with a special focus on land transport and agriculture-related courses.

Additionally, the event provided a platform to recognize and empower 73 Indigenous Peoples (IPs) graduates from the Assembly of Solar Nightlight and Post Lamp program. These talented individuals received their starter toolkits, which will undoubtedly empower them to pursue their careers further. The initiative was graced by the honorable presence of Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane. In addition to the toolkits, recipients received essential job induction and financial literacy interventions, skillfully conducted by Social Security System, Public Employment Service Office, and Cebuana Lhullier.

The One Stop Service Caravan was a testament to the collective strength and commitment of multiple government agencies. Notable participants included the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Local Registrar’s Office, Municipal Agriculture Office, Public Employment Service Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Department of Health, and Commission on Population.

This initiative is a remarkable example of how collaboration and convergence among government agencies can create opportunities and provide vital services to the 4Ps beneficiaries. The TESDA Provincial Training Center Iba remains dedicated to uplifting communities and empowering individuals through education, skills, and essential services.

About TESDA Provincial Training Center Iba

TESDA Provincial Training Center Iba is a renowned institution committed to providing quality training and education to empower individuals in Zambales. With a strong focus on community development, the center actively engages in various initiatives that uplift the lives of local residents and contribute to the overall development of the region.