Teves, nabbed in Timor Leste while playing golf

222 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, Jr. had been arrested in Timor Leste while playing golf.

This was confirmed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which said that Teves is in the ‘red notice’ of the International Police (Interpol) and is accused of being the brains behind the shooting death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on March 4, 2023. The incident took place right inside the home of Degamo in Brgy. San Isidro, Pamplona while he was distributing financial help to the residents.

Teves was nabbed at around 4 p.m. the other day at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar in Dili and is now in the custody of the Timorese police. His arrest, the DOJ said, was the result of ‘collaborative efforts’ of law enforcement agencies including the Interpol, NCB in Dili and the East Timorese Police.

It was learned that the National Central Bureau (NCB)-Dili worked on the extradition of Teves through coordination between the NCB-Manilfa and the Dili Philippine Embassy.

“Today’s apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation. It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said.

“The capture of Teves only proves that through concerted efforts and determination, terrorism can be thwarted and peace preserved,” he said.

Remulla added: “Face your long-delayed trial without setting any conditions, face the courts squarely,” paghikayat pa ni Remulla kay Teves.

“Rest assured that the DOJ remains committed to providing regular updates on Teves’ return to the Philippines.”

Remulla thanked the Philippine law enforcement team and their international law enforcement partners for the successful arrest of Teves.