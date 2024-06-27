Textile Innovations take centerstage in the KatHABI Exibition Opening in New York

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate General in New York and Philippine Trade & Investment Center, New York, proudly launched the KatHABI: A Textile Innovation Exhibition on June 25, 2024, at the Philippine Center in New York, USA.

The exhibit showcases DOST-PTRI’s groundbreaking textile innovations, featuring the Philippine silk, natural dyes, and natural fibers of the Philippines, such as abaca, banana, bamboo, and pineapple. Central to the exhibition are the Natural Textile Fiber (NTF) transformation and Research and Development (R&D) outputs from key DOST-PTRI programs such as Fostering the Revitalization of Nascent Textile Innovations Ecosystems (FRONTIER), Bamboo Textiles PH, Natural Dyes, SEDA Pilipinas (Silk), and Shoes and Footwear Accessories from the R&D on Textile-based Omnibus Solutions for the Philippine Shoe Industry Program (SAFATOS).

Visitors can also witness the piña-seda fabrics, which are naturally dyed in hues inspired by the colors of the NatDyes logo. The exhibit also highlights handwoven fabrics crafted by Indigenous Peoples and local weavers from various regions of the Philippines, including Patadyong, Pinilian, Inabel, Sinukitan Inubon-a-sabong, Tennun, Inabal, Ramit, Silambituwon, Pis yabit, T’nalak, and others.

The grand opening was graced by notable officials, including DOST-PTRI Director Dr. Julius Leaño, Jr., New York Consulate General Senen Mangalile, Deputy Consulate General and Philippine Center Manager Adrian Cruz, and Trade Commissioner Benedict Uy.

The KatHABI exhibit is open to the public until June 28, 2024, at the Philippine Center in New York, USA. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the textile creations that blend tradition and innovation. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by the limitless possibilities of Philippine textiles at KatHABI!

GMA Pinoy TV proudly supported this event as a media partner. (DOST PTRI)