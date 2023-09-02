Thai, two Chinese nabbed at NAIA

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE foreign nationals were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for violation of immigration laws.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said first arrested last August 31 was Thai national Teerasade Phutthichotiruksa, 43.

While attempting to depart on board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok, Thailand, Phutthichotiruksa presented himself for departure immigration formalities at NAIA Terminal 3 but the immigration officer noted discrepancies and irregularities in the stamps affixed in his Thailand passport, prompting authorities to subject the document to further inspection through the BI’s forensic documents laboratory. Forensic inspection confirmed that the stamps on the passport were counterfeit.

Phutthichotiruksa was consequently arrested, read his rights and transferred to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig for initiation of deportation proceedings.

“This case underscores the importance of our immigration officers’ vigilance and expertise in detecting fake documents. Our officers are trained to spot irregularities will arrest foreign nationals who attempt to use fraud to be able to travel,” said Tansingco.

In a separate development, the BI also reported the arrest of two Chinese nationals last September 1. Tansingco said both are currently facing deportation cases.

Chen Changdian, 32 was attempting to depart on board a Scoot Airlines bound for Singapore at the NAIA Terminal 3 when upon primary inspection, it was found that Chen’s name was in the BI’s database of derogatory records.

Chen is the subject of an Interpol red notice after being wanted for prosecution at the United Arab Emirates for the crime of murder in 2022. He reportedly arrived in May 2022, and was only tagged as a fugitive in November of the same year.

On the same day, Lyu Yani, 30, was arrested at the NAIA Terminal 1 after attempting to fly to Bangkok on board a Philippine airlines flight. She was also found to also be on the Interpol’s list of wanted criminals and tagged as a fugitive wanted for the crime of running a gambling house.