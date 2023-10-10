The 12th Regional Travel Fair Heads North For A Three-Day Event in Ilocos

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), will hold the 12th Regional Travel Fair (RTF) in the Ilocos region. Businesses and consumers can discover the best that the region offers, as the event takes place from October 13 to 15, 2023.

The RTF is one of the signature events of the TPB being held in different parts of the country to give host regions an opportunity to present their rich local culture and their unique tourism offerings to the public.

“The 12th Regional Travel Fair is a great opportunity for people to learn what there is to love about the Ilocos region. Through this fair, both businesses and consumers can discover the unique attractions awaiting them in the northwestern part of our country. I’d like to invite everyone to join us at this significant tourism event, so that we can discover and explore the different sides of Ilocos,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

The first day of the event will be an onsite Business-to-Business session with at least 50 local buyers and 70 sellers/exhibitors. This B2B session is a platform that provides an opportunity for both buyers and sellers to develop travel-related business operations and expand their business networks in the region. The buyers and sellers will also participate in a post-event tour that aims to keep them up to date with the different attractions that can be found in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

A two-day Business-to-Consumer (B2C) fair will also be conducted at Robinsons Laoag to allow interested local consumers to purchase tourism offerings. The public can get discounted domestic tour packages, airline tickets, accommodation, and other tourism-related products and services. On top of that, this fair will feature exciting activities that can ignite one’s interest in the Ilocos region, such as product demonstrations of local artisans, samples of local cuisine, live selling of products, and educational interviews.

TPB COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles further stated that, “The Ilocos region deserves the spotlight for the 12th Regional Travel Fair because it is rich with well-preserved historical sites and pristine nature attractions.”

Ilocos Norte offers majestic sand dunes for adventurous travelers, while San Juan in La Union serves as a surfers’ paradise in Luzon. On the other hand, Vigan City in Ilocos Sur takes tourists back into the past through its Spanish colonial architecture. Pangasinan also wows travelers with its centuries-old churches and white-sand beaches.

Discover all the things that will make you love the Ilocos region by joining the 12th Regional Travel Fair. Great travel deals await you at the fair, so register now at https://rtf.tpb.gov.ph/!