The Dangerous Heat Wave Should be the First and Last Call to Action We Need to Elect Greens in Power Now!

As the scorching heat wave tightens its grip on our nation, it is imperative that we recognize the urgent need for decisive action to combat the catastrophic effects of climate change. The recent onslaught of extreme weather patterns, including prolonged droughts and soaring temperatures, serves as a stark reminder of the perilous reality we face due to environmental degradation and unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.

Reports from various regions across the Philippines paint a grim picture of the devastation wrought by this unrelenting heatwave. Isabela is in a state of calamity due to drought, while Central Luzon braces for La Niña amidst a lingering dry spell. Metro Manila grapples with dangerously high heat indices, prompting the suspension of on-site classes in Calabarzon due to scorching heat. Cagayan and Eastern Samar reel from extreme heat, exacerbating agricultural losses in regions like Davao, where millions of pesos worth of crops have withered away.

The root cause of these crises lies in the unchecked rise of greenhouse gas emissions, which exacerbates natural climate phenomena like El Niño and La Niña. It is no longer sufficient to merely acknowledge the looming threats posed by climate change; we must take decisive action to mitigate its impacts and safeguard our planet for future generations.This urgent call to action extends beyond mere rhetoric—it necessitates a fundamental shift in our approach to governance. As we stand on the precipice of the 2025 National and Local Elections in the Philippines and the 2025 Bangsamoro Elections, we must seize this opportunity to elect leaders who prioritize environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines calls for the unification of all “Greens” in the Philippines to form a cohesive force for change. The formation of a Unified Green Party in LuzViMinda, comprising organizations such as Partido Kalikasan, Luntiang Pilipinas, Green Party Philippines, Kalikasan PL, Philippine Green Republican Party, Green Philippines, Partido Lakas ng Masa, Philippine Greens, and KAALAGAD, presents a formidable platform to advocate for environmental justice and sustainability.

Now more than ever, we cannot afford to prioritize short-term gains over the long-term health of our planet. The dangerous heatwave serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for action. Let this be the first and last wake-up call we heed—let us unite in electing Greens in power to enact meaningful change and secure a sustainable future for all.

Together, we can turn the tide of the climate crisis and usher in a greener, more resilient Philippines for generations to come. The time for action is now.