The Filipino Youth Summit 2023 is back at De La Salle University

The Filipino Youth Summit (FYS) 2023, with the theme “Kabataan Para sa Inklusibong Pilipinas”, was a three-day advocacy-based youth conference held on August 17-19, 2023 at the De La Salle University (DLSU) in Manila. The summit was organized by the USG Office of the Vice President for External Affairs (OVPEA) and brought together over 300 student leaders from all over the country. The event was Co Presented by Hello! And Vitasoy.

The summit then featured a series of panel discussions on the four pillars of the theme: economy, politics, environment, and society. The panelists were experts from various fields, including government, business, academia, and civil society. They shared their insights on the challenges facing the Philippines in each of these areas, and discussed the role that young people can play in addressing them.

In addition to the panel discussions, the summit also featured workshops on topics such as leadership, advocacy, and social media activism. The delegates also had the opportunity to network with other young leaders and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Filipino Youth Summit 2023 was a successful event that brought together young people from all over the country to discuss the issues that matter to them. The summit provided a platform for young people to voice their concerns and learn from experts in various fields. It also inspired the delegates to take action and work towards creating a more inclusive Philippines.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the summit:

The youth are a powerful force for change. They are passionate about making a difference, and they are willing to work hard to achieve their goals.

The Philippines is facing a number of challenges, including poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. These challenges can only be addressed if the youth are involved in the solution.

The youth need to be empowered to take action. They need to be given the tools and resources they need to make a difference.

The youth need to work together. They need to build relationships and collaborate with each other to achieve their goals.

The Filipino Youth Summit 2023 was a step in the right direction. It brought together young people from all over the country and inspired them to take action. The summit is a reminder that the youth are the future of the Philippines, and that they have the power to make a difference.

In the coming months and years, the delegates of the Filipino Youth Summit 2023 will continue to work together to address the issues that matter to them. They will use their voices to advocate for change, and they will work to create a more inclusive Philippines.