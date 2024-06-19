The Final Pitch Returns for its Landmark 10th Season

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Final Pitch, the pioneering business reality show in the Philippines, is thrilled to announce the launch of its landmark tenth season. This milestone also marks the debut of an exciting new series, The Final Pitch Philippines, as the show looks forward to future international expansion.

The show is now accepting entries until June 21, 2024. Philippine-based tech or non-tech startups or individuals with groundbreaking ideas for new ventures, are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges and potential investors. Interested applicants must apply through the official application form on the show’s website.

“As we set our sights on expanding the show globally, we are excited to debut The Final Pitch: Philippines, to differentiate it from the other editions we are planning on mounting in the future. Before we open the show to our expansion to other countries, we want to continue creating opportunities for more Filipinos. Naturally enterprising, Filipinos have immense potential for creating innovative businesses, yet most lack the funding and support needed to scale these enterprises into high-growth companies. That’s where we come in with the new season to be named The Final Pitch: Philippines,” said John Aguilar, Founder and Host of The Final Pitch.

The Final Pitch not only showcases entrepreneurial talent but also equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and mindset needed to scale their businesses and secure strategic partnerships and investments. It provides a unique platform that connects entrepreneurs with investors, facilitating the discovery and funding of promising new businesses.

This season’s panel of investor judges includes; Su Le, a Vietnamese-American angel investor based in the UAE; Abdul Paravengal, Managing Director of venture builder Pulse 63 Healthcare Ventures; Glenda Dela Cruz, founder of the revolutionary skincare brand Brilliant Skin, and returning special guest judge Rosemarie Bosch Ong, COO and Senior Executive Vice President of Wilcon Depot.

Qualified applicants will participate in the filming of the initial pitches, scheduled for June 24-25, 2024. Viewers can follow the journeys of the new batch of entrepreneurs exclusively with the show’s new partner networks, OneNews on Cignal TV in the Philippines, and GMA International’s GMA Life TV to be broadcast in 103 countries globally.

For more information and to apply for the show, visit The Final Pitch website TheFinalPitch.ph/application.