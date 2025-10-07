The PNP’s loyalty belongs to the people and the nation – Goitia

333 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) under the leadership of its acting Chief, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., was lauded for staying above partisan noise and standing behind President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Calling it a reflection of the institution’s maturity, Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia noted that while others sow intrigue, the police continue to serve.

“That is the mark of true professionalism,” he said, while standing firmly behind Nartatez and the entire PNP and commending their steadfastness amid rumors meant to divide the force and question its loyalty.

Goitia said the clear rejection made by Nartatez of a so-called “loyalty check” proves that the PNP remains united, disciplined, and faithful to the Republic.

“True loyalty is not declared in words. It is shown in service. General Nartatez and the men and women of the PNP have shown that their allegiance is not to politics or personalities, but to the Filipino people and to the Constitution,” said Goitia, who is Chairman Emeritus of four respected civic-oriented organizations, namely, Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI) and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement, through which he continues to advance the causes of sovereignty, reform and the dignity of the Filipino people.

Goitia praised the calm but decisive leadership of Nartatez, saying it kept morale high within the ranks and that the PNP chief “did not waste time on distractions. He spoke with clarity, reaffirmed discipline, and reminded everyone that the PNP’s duty is to protect, not to play politics.”

He also stressed that President Marcos’s confidence in the police leadership is well placed.

“The President knows he can rely on a PNP that upholds integrity and order. This trust between the Commander in Chief and his police force is vital in keeping peace and enforcing reform,” he added.

Meanwhile, Goitia also linked the PNP’s unity to the President’s broader anti-corruption campaign, saying: “You cannot fight corruption with a divided force. The PNP’s strength lies in its unity and credibility. Every audit, every reform, every dismissal of wrongdoing is an act of courage and conscience.”

He urged the public to support, not doubt, the institution adding that “our police officers put their lives at risk every day. They deserve our trust and our respect. Under General Nartatez, I believe the PNP will continue to serve honorably, cleanly, and with pride.”

In closing, Goitia issued a firm message of solidarity: “Now is the time for unity, not suspicion. The PNP, the military, and the Filipino people must stand as one behind President Marcos. Loyalty to the Republic means loyalty to peace, to justice, and to good governance. The PNP has proven where it stands — with the President, with the people, and with the nation.”