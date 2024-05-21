The sci-fi music video is also out now!

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Hip-hop / R&B inspired girl group, XG, held their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL,'” at Osaka-Jo Hall on May 18th and 19th. Both dates were completely sold out. The setlist included cover songs unique to the Japan shows, newly arranged versions of their tracks, songs from their “XG TAPE” rap content series and “XG VOX” vocal content series, for a total of 22 tracks.

During the DJ part of the concert, XGALX’s chief producer, JAKOPS (SIMON JUHNO PARK), took the stage himself. Accompanied by footage of the members from their trainee days to the present, he captivated the audience with a mix of nostalgic R&B and Japanese songs. The concert, which lasted about two hours, was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd until the very end.

Additionally, during the double encore, just when the concert seemed to be over, the lights went out and their latest single, “WOKE UP,” released that day, was performed for the first time, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Today, May 21st, XG’s 5th Single, “WOKE UP” was released in both CD BOX and digital formats. The music video was also unveiled on XG’s official YouTube channel.

“WOKE UP” features an unconventional track with 808 bass and distinctive East Asian sounds, showcasing the unique rap performances of each member and a strong hip-hop identity.

The music video depicts XG members dressed as wolves, breaking stereotypes and boundaries in their own ways, symbolizing the birth of a new XG and their transcendent presence. The Music Video’s cinematic Sci-fi storyline and visuals are both mystical and awe-inspiring, making it a must-see. Additionally, reservations for the limited-edition vinyl record of “WOKE UP” also began today.

XG will be holding the “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’ Landing at Yokohama” at K Arena Yokohama on May 25th and 26th. Following that, they will perform overseas in Seoul on July 11th, Taipei on July 13th, Singapore on July 16th, Manila on August 2nd, Bangkok on August 4th, and Kuala Lumpur on August 7th. Further concerts are planned in Greater China, North America, Oceania, South America, and Europe.

XG – WOKE UP (Official Music Video)

XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Special Site

XG

5th Single

「WOKE UP」

2024.05.21 TUE

【CD BOX】

<Price>

¥1,100 (tax included)

<Product Content>

CD-R／LYRICS PAPER／LOGO STICKER SET (2 pieces)

<Featured Tracks>

1. WOKE UP

2. WOKE UP (INSTRUMENTAL)

“WOKE UP” Special Site

XG

XG is a seven-member HIPHOP / R&B girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. They debuted in March 2022 with their first single “Tippy Toes” under the global entertainment production company “XGALX,” which aims to promote bold culture worldwide and produce artists with unique worldviews.

In September 2023, they released their first mini-album “NEW DNA,” which topped the Billboard JAPAN “Hot Albums” chart. In November of the same year, they held their first solo live concert with an audience, “XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN,” at Pia Arena MM. XG operates primarily on the global stage, participating in major music festivals in countries such as the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. They achieved numerous milestones, including ranking first as the first Japanese artist on the Billboard “Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter” chart and becoming the first Japanese girl group to grace the cover of the U.S. “Billboard” magazine.

In 2024, they announced their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’.” The group name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.” Through their unconventional music and performances, they aim to empower people from various backgrounds around the world.

XG Official Website

XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB “ALPHAZ”

XG Instagram

XG YouTube

XG TikTok

XG Weverse

XG X

XG Facebook