Young Adult Worker Volunteer Group ASEZ WAO Plants 40 Palawan Cherry Trees in Imus

The Church of God continues to respond to climate change around the world. The World Mission Society Church of God (General Pastor Kim Joo-cheol, hereinafter referred to as the Church of God) Young Adult Worker Volunteer Group ASEZ WAO initiated the ‘Mother’s Forest’ project to respond to climate change. This project is a climate change response activity that intends to restore the Earth back to the foundation of life by creating green forests around the world with the heart of Mother caring for Her children.

Imus City, Cavite, Calabarzon and planted 40 palawan cherry seedlings on the street between Eco Village and City Hall. The members, who took advantage of the holiday, teamed up with each other and dug the ground at regular intervals, planted seedlings, and watered them.

An ASEZ WAO official said, “A tree absorbs 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide and releases 1.8 tons of oxygen annually, producing oxygen that seven adults can intake for a year,” and further mentioned that “the members joined hands to create forests in the community to provide a cleaner atmosphere for the local resident.”

Ronald De Castro, the Assistant Head of City Environment and Natural Resources Office in Imus City, visited the site and showed support saying, “Thank you for joining the greening program of the city. I hope you can still be part of our next tree planting program.” Jastin Kenji Abarrientos, 20 years old from Las Piñas, who diligently planted seedlings conveyed his sense of accomplishment saying, “I am very happy to participate in this tree planting activity that helps in reducing greenhouse gases.” Athea Ecal, 20 years old from Las Piñas, encouraged the working young adult saying, “Let us plant trees. Being involved in this kind of event is fulfilling. Planting even one tree contributes in the reduction of pollution and global warming.

In the Philippines, tree-planting activities have been carried out continuously for two years, contributing greatly in “greening” the local community. In April of this year, Mapawa Cugman in Cagayan De Oro, Mindanao planted 400 seedlings in liaison with the region’s Ministry of Environment. Additionally, in November of last year, 500 seedlings were planted in Davao, Eastern Visayas and Western Visayas.

The young adults’ love for Planet Earth and their effort to save the only home for humanity does not stop with ‘Mother’s Forest.’ ‘Blue Ocean’, which is an activity to protect the marine ecosystem by purifying rivers and seas were also carried out at Lion’s Beach, Mactan Channel Matina Aplaya Seaside, and around the Sta. Rosa River. The ‘No More GPGP’, a project to reduce plastic waste was held in the area of Pagadian Rotonda and Manila Beach. There was also the ‘Green Earth’ activity which was implemented to clean the streets and parks of Sta. Mesa, Divisoria and Recto.

Moreover, the ‘Green Workplace’ project encourages workers to save water and electricity and practice frugality in their workplaces where they spend most of their time. The 12 Challenges, such as ‘Using Public Transportation,’ ‘Riding a Bicycle,’ ‘Using a Handkerchief’ are also a crucial part of the ASEZ WAO activities. Practicing the aforementioned challenges presented by ASEZ WAO can reduce 589kg of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to planting 93 trees.

ASEZ WAO contains the meaning, ‘Save the Earth from A to Z, We Are One Family.’ It was established with the purpose of allowing young adults, who are the leaders of the future to take initiative in preserving the environment of the Earth created by God as well as promoting peace and happiness for mankind. As a result, environmental talk concerts, meetings, and forums are being held not just within the Philippines, but also in Korea, the United States, and Peru to raise awareness of environmental protection globally.

For the sustainable development of mankind and the Earth, ASEZ WAO is consistently active in various areas such as—educational support, welfare promotion, emergency relief and cultural exchange. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they conducted the ‘Heart to Heart Relay’ and visited quarantine officials and medical staff in various countries in attempts to cheer them and express gratitude.

In carrying out all these volunteer service activities, ASEZ WAO has receive the U.S. Presidential Award – Gold (Best Organization Award), Citation from the Mayor of Ahmednagar India, Resolution from the Mayor of Huancayo, Peru, as well as international environmental awards such as, the Green World Award and the Green Apple Award. In the Philippines, the volunteer group received a Citation from the Senator, Letter of Appreciation from the Governor of Laguna, Letter of Appreciation from the President of the International Environmental Law Commission and the Mayor of Caloocan.

The Church of God, with which ASEZ WAO is affiliated, is a global religious organization with 3.5 million saints in more than 7,500 regions in 175 countries. According to the Bible’s teachings, they believe in ‘God the Father’ and ‘God the Mother’, and celebrate the Passover of the New Covenant as it was kept by the Early Church, which Christ established 2,000 years ago for the salvation of mankind. The church has received more than 3,800 awards from governments and institutions around the world, including Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil for actively implementing numerous activities such as environmental protection, blood donation, and humanitarian activities to help underprivileged neighbors.